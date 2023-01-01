Alia Bhatt Is All Smiles As She Welcomes 2023 With Her 'Loveliest Ones' | See Pics

It wouldn't be wrong to say that for Alia Bhatt, 2022 was the best year of her career as she gave back-to-back four blockbuster films. Moreover, the Brahmastra actress got married and also embraced motherhood this year. Alia has now welcomed 2023 with a huge smile as she celebrated new year's eve with her friends and family.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "happy new new .. with my loveliest ones."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia looks absolutely beautiful in her comfy outfit and can be seen enjoying new year's eve with her friends and family. She can also be seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt.

She also celebrated Christmas with her family and posted some beautiful pictures with them. She wrote, "it’s the best time of year .. with the best people in the world. merry merry always from my family to yours."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Recently, Alia announced the name of her daughter and explained the meaning behind the unique name. She wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

She added, "And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, along with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The movie is directed by Karan Johar. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' as well.

She will also make her Hollywood debut with the film 'Heart Of Stone', which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The movie will release on Netflix in 2023 and Alia has already wrapped up shooting for the film.