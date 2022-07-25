  • News
  • Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Is A Ray Of Sunshine In Pretty Little Yellow Dress At Darlings Trailer Launch

Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a bright yellow dress while the actress was trying to hide her baby bump. Check pics here.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Mon, 25 Jul 2022 03:08 PM IST
Minute Read
Alia Bhatt Is A Ray Of Sunshine In Pretty Little Yellow Dress At Darlings Trailer Launch
Image Credits: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to enthrall her audience with some back-to-back releases. The actress is currently gearing up for her recent release Darlings. On Monday, the trailer of the film has been released. The movie also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. The movie will release on Netflix on August 5. Recently, during the trailer launch of the event, Alia was seen wearing a bright yellow dress that hid her baby bump perfectly.

Needless to say, the actress was looking absolutely gorgeous in the pictures and was radiating the pregnancy glow. In the pictures and videos that are doing rounds on the internet, Alia can be seen seated on a chair as she interacts with the press.

Take a look here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)


 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier in the day, Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared the trailer of Darlings. Apart from the trailer, Alia also dropped a couple of pictures where the actress can be seen wearing the same yellow dress. Alia tied her hair n a ponytail and kept the makeup minimal.

Also Read
Sita Ramam Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur-Starrer Is A Magical..
Sita Ramam Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur-Starrer Is A Magical..

Sharing it, she had written, “It’s DARLINGS day ☀Trailer out very very very soooooooons ."

Take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The movie is a dark comedy. At the beginning of the trailer the mother-daughter duo, Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah can visit a police station. The mother-daughter duo can be seen filing a missing complaint against her husband, Hamza (played by Vijay Varma). Later it was seen that it was the mother-daughter duo who is behind the kidnapping.

Meanwhile, on Alia's work front, the actress has a bunch of projects. Alia will be seen in one of the highly-anticipated films Brahmastra alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Lee Zara. Apart from that, Alia will also make her debut in Hollywood's film Hearts Of Stone.

Also Read
Aquaman Actor Jason Momoa Survives Head-On-Collision With Motorcyclist In..
Aquaman Actor Jason Momoa Survives Head-On-Collision With Motorcyclist In..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.