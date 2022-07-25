Alia Bhatt Is A Ray Of Sunshine In Pretty Little Yellow Dress At Darlings Trailer Launch

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to enthrall her audience with some back-to-back releases. The actress is currently gearing up for her recent release Darlings. On Monday, the trailer of the film has been released. The movie also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. The movie will release on Netflix on August 5. Recently, during the trailer launch of the event, Alia was seen wearing a bright yellow dress that hid her baby bump perfectly.

Needless to say, the actress was looking absolutely gorgeous in the pictures and was radiating the pregnancy glow. In the pictures and videos that are doing rounds on the internet, Alia can be seen seated on a chair as she interacts with the press.

Earlier in the day, Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared the trailer of Darlings. Apart from the trailer, Alia also dropped a couple of pictures where the actress can be seen wearing the same yellow dress. Alia tied her hair n a ponytail and kept the makeup minimal.

Sharing it, she had written, “It’s DARLINGS day ☀Trailer out very very very soooooooons ."

The movie is a dark comedy. At the beginning of the trailer the mother-daughter duo, Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah can visit a police station. The mother-daughter duo can be seen filing a missing complaint against her husband, Hamza (played by Vijay Varma). Later it was seen that it was the mother-daughter duo who is behind the kidnapping.

Meanwhile, on Alia's work front, the actress has a bunch of projects. Alia will be seen in one of the highly-anticipated films Brahmastra alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Lee Zara. Apart from that, Alia will also make her debut in Hollywood's film Hearts Of Stone.