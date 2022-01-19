New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt treated her fans with flowery delight on Wednesday. Raazi actress enjoys 58.3 million followers on Instagram recently shared some beautifully captured pictures of her. Sun and the flower seemed like Alia's best friend in photos. Alia took Instagram and dropped a series of photos in tie-dye top.

Sharing the photos, Alia Bhatt wrote, "hangies with the sun & this flower." She has also changed her Instagram display picture with her latest snaps.

In the photos, Alia kept her look simple, basic and yet stylish, and trendy. She opted for a top and complimented her look with golden hoops, glossy lips, and minimal makeup look.

See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Ever since she posted the pictures, it has gone viral on Instagram. Arjun Kapoor was one of the first to comment on her look as he wrote, " In da Baug".Alia’s friend Orhan Awatramani wrote that flowers are “heavens kisses.” Many other fans also commented on the same pic.

“You look so pretty,” a comment read, while another fan mentioned how Alia’s new photos have “blessed” his Instagram feed.

Till now the post has been liked by1,026,166 people and the count will keep growing as Alia has made many heads turns with her natural beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



Alia couple of days ago flaunted her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s photography skills and shared some of the photos featuring her from her New year's trip. She wrote, " “Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills.”

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia have been dating for a while now, the couple celebrated this year's in Africa together. Also, the couple is all set to be seen together in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia awaits the release of RRR, which got postponed due to Covid-19. The film features Ram Charan, Jr Ntr, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. She also awaits the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawai and her home production film Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Karan Johar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh