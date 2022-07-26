Alia Bhatt In Yellow Pantsuit Is All About Chic And Glamour | See Pics

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie 'Darlings'. The actress impressed everyone with her different role in the film's trailer and she is also acing the fashion game during the promotions. She has shared many stunning pictures from the promotions of Darlings and fans can't stop praising her.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "main pose karti hoon .. aap darlings ka trailer dekho".

Alia looks stunning in a yellow pantsuit and paired it with a black top. She kept her hair open and makeup look natural. She paired her outfit with a pair of white heels.

During the trailer launch, Alia Bhatt wore a pretty yellow dress. She wrote, "It’s DARLINGS day. Trailer out very very very soooooooons".

Meanwhile, Darlings is produced by Alia's own production house 'Eternal Sunshine Production'. She will also make her OTT debut with the film. Sharing the trailer, Alia wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!"

In Darlings, Alia Bhatt plays the role of Badru, who kidnapped her own husband, Hamza (played by Vijay Varma). The movie also stars Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew.

Talking about her first film as a producer, Alia said in a statement, "It's my first film as a producer and that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over." She further added, "I couldn't have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure."

Written and directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darling will stream on Netflix from August 5, 2022. Vishal Bharadwaj composed the songs for this dark comedy film and Gulzar penned the songs. The movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Production.