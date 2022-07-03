Alia Bhatt In Pink Mini-Dress Is All About Chic And Glamour | See Pics

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently took the internet by storm after she announced her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. Now, her fans are delighted for another reason as Alia will come as a guest in the much-awaited chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7. In the trailer, we saw a little glimpse of Alia and her look in the Koffee with Karan 7 became the talk of the town. Now, Alia has shared some stunning pictures of that look on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote, "how I sipped some koffee this year".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

In Koffee With Karan, Alia will be seen with Ranveer Singh. Alia looks drop-dead gorgeous in a pink-coloured bodycon dress with red petals. She kept her hair open and kept her make-up look natural. Moreover, she can be seen flaunting her beautiful diamond ring. Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Oooh", with fire and heart emoticons.

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with an adorable post and shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor. In the caption, she wrote, "Our Baby... Coming Soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

After Alia announced her pregnancy news, her fans were delighted. She also expressed her gratitude and thanked her fans for their good wishes. She wrote, "Overwhelmed with all love! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, that it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessing! Thank you to every single one of you".

Alia is in London, currently shooting for her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone', along with Gal Gadot. She will be seen in Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjun. The movie will release on September 9, 2022. She will also star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.