Alia Bhatt's 'Heart Of Stone' To Release On THIS Date, Netflix Shares New Teaser | Watch

Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with the film 'Heart Of Stone' and has already wrapped up shooting for it. The movie has finally got its release date and will release on Netflix. Moreover, the OTT platform has also shared some new glimpses from the film.

Heart of Stone OTT Release Date:

Heart of Stone will release on Netflix on August 11, 2023.

Apart from Heart Of Stone, Netflix announced the release of other films as well. Announcing the release date and sharing the teaser, Netflix India wrote, "Get ready for a Film-tastic year ahead! Here’s a sneak peek into the biggest Netflix original films premiering in 2023."

The first look of Heart Of Stone was unveiled in September 2022 during the Tudum 2022 event, which is Netflix's global fan fest.

Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "Heart of Stone may not be hitting Netflix until 2023, but stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt just gave the world an exclusive first look at their huge spy action thriller in #TUDUM".

After wrapping her part in Heart of Stone, Alia shared the pictures with the star cast and crew of the movie. Apart from Alia, the movie also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead role.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and the WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now...I’m coming home babyyyyyy".

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in April 2023. The movie will clash with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' at the box office. She will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.