Alia Bhatt Grooves To 'Tere Pyaar Mein' From 'Ranbir-Shraddha's 'TJMM' While Doing Intense Cardio Session At Gym | WATCH

B-town actress Alia Bhatt never fails to attract the audience via interesting posts on her social media space. On Saturday, Alia had a fun cardio session at the gym, a video of which she dropped on her Instagram handle. During the cardio, Alia grooved to 'Tere Pyaar Mein' track from her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Sharing the video from her intense workout session, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote, "Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege @shraddhakapoor #TerePyaarMein on loop dada @ipritamofficial." Crooned by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, Tere Pyaar Mein has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, while Pritam gave the music.

Recently, the makers also unveiled the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. The trailer video saw Ranbir and Shraddha's characters falling in love with each other, but in the end, the former gets to know that she was only using him as a 'timepass'. Later, the family contacts an astrologer for a "Kundali-milan," which annoys Shraddha. She then makes an effort to stay on good terms with Ranbir's family so that they won't despise her after their breakup.

Ranbir, who is all in love with Shraddha, is not able to accept that she is using him. Later, he decides to take revenge from her in his way.

Saring the trailer on his Twitter handle, director Luv Ranjan wrote, "Relationship investments are subject to love risks. Please check compatibility before investing. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer out now!."