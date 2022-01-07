New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt is one of the versatile actresses in Bollywood and always manages to make head turn with her flawless beauty. She welcomed New Year 2022 with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Maasai Mara, Kenya, and since the day she arrived, the actress has been actively dropping alluring pics from the getaway, keeping her fans on their toes. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to show off her beau's photography skills.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pics flaunting her dimples and natural beauty as she sat under the open sky. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills"

Well, this is the first time Alia has referred to Ranbir as his 'boyfriend' on social media. As soon as she dropped the post industry friends and fans flooded her comment section with appreciating messages. Everyone complimented her dimples and dropped her red heart emoticon.

Earlier, Alia shared some amazing pics as headed into the wild to enjoy the serenity on a Safari. The series of pics also features Ranbir Kapoor. She captioned the images as, "giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy ☀️☀️stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year 🙏☀️❤️"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor often holiday together. Last year, they ringed in New Year in Ranthambore with their families, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Soni Razdan.

On the work front, this year, Alia Bhatt will be seen in three big projects, namely SS Rajamouli's RRR, co-starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and last but not the least Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

