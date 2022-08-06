Alia Bhatt Flaunts Baby Bump With Hubby Ranbir Kapoor At 'Deva Deva' Song Preview Launch

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally kick-started the promotion of their highly-anticipated film Brahmastra. The couple recently made a media appearance where Alia can be seen flaunting her baby bump while Ranbir was posing next to her. Later, the couple was joined by the director of the film Ayan Mukerji for the launch of a song preview.

However, this is not the first when Alia was spotted post her pregnancy announcement. The actress was seen several times for promotions for her film Darlings, but the actress was spotted in loose attired. However, this time Alia was seen in a short brown dress, highlighting her baby bump for the first time. In order to make the look more chic, Alia paired the outfit with two-toned heels. Meanwhile, Ranbir looked dapper in black casuals.

After a long time, the couple were spotted together and given adorable couple pictures.

While talking about the film Brahmastra, then the first song of the movie 'Kesariya' is already out. The song is sung by Arjit Singh. The movie is highly-awaited by the audience and also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from Kesariya, Ayan Mukerji unveiled the teaser of the second song, titled Deva Deva. The director further also explained the meaning of the song. The video begins with Ranbir's Shiva praying to God. The actor can further be seen explaining the meaning of light to his love Isah, (the character played by Alia Bhatt).

"It's what protects us when faced with any darkness," Ranbir tells Alia in the video.

Sharing the video, Ayan wrote, " "DEVA DEVA Teaser. (And the rest of it - out on this coming Monday - the day of Lord Shiva) Deva Deva - was the first song to be composed for Brahmastra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva's Journey in the movie! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us...And I'm really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone - on August 8th."

Meanwhile, Brahmastra will be released on September 9 on big screens. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.