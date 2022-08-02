Alia Bhatt Exudes Glamour In Blazer And Distressed Jeans | See Pics

Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of her OTT debut 'Darlings'. The first song of the film is also out now. The actress will be seen in an all-new avatar in Darlings as she will showcase her dark and comedic side in the film. She is promoting her film heavily and has been impressing everyone with her stunning outfits. She has some pictures on social media from the promotions. Take a look.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "dil humaraaaa .. la ilaaj hain. (our first song is out now do watch and love my darlings)".

She looked stunning in a dark blue blazer and distressed denim jeans. She kept her makeup look natural and tied her hair in a low ponytail. She also donned golden hoop earrings.

Earlier, she stunned her fans in ethnic attire. She wore a beautiful blue velvet traditional dress. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "4 DAYS TO DARLINGS #DarlingsOnNetflix".

Recently, Alia shared a picture in a black traditional suit.

She wore a stunning black suit with golden embroidery. She kept her makeup look simple and just wore a bindi to add a traditional touch. She completed her look with a pair of jhumkaas.

She also wore Ranbir Kapoor's blazer with one of her outfits. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "while the husbands away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings".

Darlings is produced by Alia's own production house 'Eternal Sunshine Production'. Sharing the trailer, Alia wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!"

The dark comedy is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Production and written and directed by Jasmeet K Reen. Darlings will stream on Netflix from August 5, 2022. The movie also stars Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma.