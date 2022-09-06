Alia Bhatt Exudes Elegance And Grace In Green Ethnic Attire | See Pics

Alia Bhatt has left no stones unturned to promote her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. From giving updates to the fans about Brahmastra on social media to giving interviews, Alia has been very busy these days. The actress also caught everyone's attention with her stunning outfit choices. Alia made heads turn in beautiful outfits and has been acing both ethnic and casual attires.

Alia, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are currently going to Ujjain to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple ahead of their film's release. She wore a beautiful peacock green suit with a blue dupatta. Moreover, she also put flower to her hair bun to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Alia recently announced the pre-release premiere for Brahmastra. But the shows sold out very soon. So she has announced another show of the pre-release event. Sharing the news, she wrote, "ATTENTION ONCE AGAIN".

Earlier, Alia wore a stunning customised pink suit at the Brahmastra pre-release event in Hyderabad. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "6 DAYS TO GO!!!!! 9th SEPTEMBER —— BRAHMASTRA".

She also wore a red dress to another event. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "another day another wall. 9th September —— BRAHMĀSTRA".

Alia looked pretty in the red dress with black polka dots. Her mother Soni Razdan loved her pictures and commented, "Hahaha Lovely", with heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Karan Johar is all hearts for these pictures and wrote 'Love'. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor commented, "So Pretty", with a heart eyes emoticon.

She also went to IIT Bombay to promote Brahmastra. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour) 9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA".

Meanwhile, director Ayan Mukerji addressed the fans' concern about the promos killing the hype of Brahmastra. He wrote, "I hear some comments telling me to stop sharing clips and more shots from the movie… But for those who are watching our units and feel that way…Don’t worry. The actual movie is a whole other experience. Truly Everything about Brahmāstra will be new and fresh on the big screen."

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The movie will release in theatres on September 9, 2022.