Alia Bhatt Expresses Concern About Bringing Up Her Daughter In Public Eye, Says 'I Feel Very Protective'

ALIA BHATT and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl this month. Announcing the news the couple said that they are 'bursting with love' and are blessed and obsessed parents. However, this year has been busy and eventful for Alia Bhatt as she had back-to-back four releases in 2022 and also got married. Recently, in an interview, the Brahmastra actress opened up about raising her child in the public eye.

Speaking to Marie Claire Magazine, Alia said that she is a 'little concerned about 'bringing up a child in the public eye'.

“I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that’s something that I feel very protective about," she said while speaking to Marie Claire.

She further talked about if her daughter wants to pursue acting. "I don’t think that’s something that I can really prepare and plan for. I don’t want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be. Because why should I have any expectations and then be met with any disappointment or elation or anything of that sort? So they need the slate blank, a bit," Alia told Marie Claire.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmastra, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. She has a bunch of films lined up for the next year.

She will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in 2023. She will reunite with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar will return as a director for this film. The star cast has already wrapped up shooting for the film.

She will make her Hollywood debut with the film 'Heart Of Stone', which will release on Netflix next year. The movie also stars Gal Gadot in the lead role. She will start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa next year.