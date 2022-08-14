Alia Bhatt Enjoys Her Babymoon With The 'Light Of Her Life' Ranbir Kapoor In Italy | Watch

Bollywood's cutest couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to impressing their fans with mush pictures and videos. The couple currently having a gala time in Italy to celebrate their babymoon. Alia is an active social media user and often shares pictures and videos on her social media profile. Recently she shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor from Italy, and oh boy! Ranbir looked handsome as always.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a video which gave a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor in an all-blue look with a blue shirt and denim pants. The actor can be seen basking in the sun as he wore a pair of sunglasses. Further, the actor can be seen grooving to the latest song from his film Brahmastra, titled Deva Deva.

Sharing the video, Alia wrote, “The light of my life,” with lots of fire emojis. Easy to guess for all of us that the fire emojis referred to Ranbir’s character Shiva in Brahmastra.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

As soon as the actress posted the video, fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Apart from fans, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni added several red heart emojis in the comment.

Brahmastra will mark the first film where Alia and Ranbir will share the screen space together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from these 3 stars, the movie will also feature Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Back in the month of April this year, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in a private ceremony. Only close family and friends were invited to the event. The duo dated for almost 5 years and then decided to take their relationship to the next level.

The couple in June announced that they are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the news of their pregnancy.

Sharing the post, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

Recently, Alia revealed how Ranbir is taking care of her during the pregnancy.

Talking to Prabhat Khabar, Alia said, “He has always take good care of me. Now, he is even more careful. If you want to ask whether he massages my feet, he does not. But he does many things to make me feel special. Now, he does more of that.”