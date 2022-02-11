New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is busy with the promotion of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress began the promotion for her much-anticipated film on February 08 and since then she has been posting pictures on her social media. Alia is treating her fans with one saree looks after another for the promotions.

On Friday, Alia took to her Instagram and posted pictures in a white saree in which she looked like a dream. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white floral printed saree. She accessorised the look with heavy jhumkas and a green bindi. Sharing the pictures the actress dropped a heart and half-moon emoji as the caption.

Take a look at Alia’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

Within an hour the post has garnered above 2 lakh views and more than 1 thousand comments. Fans spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis as the actress looked stunning in the pictures.

It seems that Alia is completely in love with the white saree look. The actress uploaded a set of pictures in a white cotton saree featuring intricate embroidery curated with colourful thread work and floral patterns on Wednesday. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Edward Bhai Aur Gangubai”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

Back on Tuesday, Alia also uploaded another bunch of pictures of herself in a pear white saree and sleeveless blouse. The star wore the traditional look to promote her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sharing the pictures, she captioned them as "AA RAHI HAIN GANGU"

Take a look at Alia’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

The reason behind Alia choosing a pearl white saree was to remember her character Gangubai, who can be seen wearing a white saree in the trailer of the film.

On Alia's work front, the actress looking forward to the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will hit the theatres on February 25, 2022. She will also be seen in Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen