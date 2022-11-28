Alia Bhatt Drops Adorable Pics With Sister Shaheen On Her Birthday, Calls Her 'Best Person'

Actress Alia Bhatt has penned a "sweet-sounding" post for her "best person", sister Shaheen Bhatt on her 34th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, she said, "Happy birthday to the BEST person ever ... my sweetie ... my little melon smiggle pop. I love you so much that no amount of cute and sweet-sounding words will ever be enough. Okay bye, calling you in one hour."

She also dropped two pictures with her sister, the first being from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and the second from their Haldi ceremony.

The post has been showered with love by a lot of industry friends. While Manish Malhotra dropped a few heart emoticons below the pictures, her mother-in law, Neetu Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday shahji," accompanied by a bunch of hearts and love-struck emoticons.

Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar and Anaita Shroff also took to the comment's section to wish the birthday girl.

Shaheen Bhatt is a screenwriter who had opened up about her struggle with depression in her audiobook named "I've Never Been (Un)Happier" last year, in which she spoke at length about the pain and challenges she experienced while overcoming the phase of depression.

Alia, on the other hand, welcomed a baby girl named Raha along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor on November 6.

A few days ago, while revealing the name of the baby, she had said, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it All! Thank you, Raha for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Heart of Stone alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot, which will mark her Hollywood debut.