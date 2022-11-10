Alia Bhatt Discharged From Hospital, New Daddy Ranbir Kapoor Holds Their Baby Girl In His Arms | See Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted leaving the hospital on Thursday morning along with their daughter. The duo welcomed their first child on November 6, 2022.

Dressed in an all-black attire, Alia Bhatt’s new mommy glow was on display as she left in a car from the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted handling his daddy duties and was seen holding his newborn baby in his arms as they duo left for their home.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dated for 5 years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at their residence. Their wedding ceremony was attended by close family and friends on April 14, 2022.

In June 2022, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share the news about expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actor took a maternity break to welcome their child.

Taking to her social media account, Alia shared the news about the arrival of her daughter. “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir,” wrote Alia in her Instagram post.

Karan Johar, who share a close bond with the two, also congratulated the ‘Brahamstra’ couple. “My heart is full of love…. Welcome to the world baby girl… you have so much love waiting for you….. I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!” wrote the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ star on Instagram.

Anil Kapoor took to his social media account and congratulated the couple and wrote, “Such thrilling news! Congratulations to you @aliaabhatt and Ranbir! Couldn’t be happier for you both,” while Akshay Kumar penned a sweet message for the new parents. He wrote, “Congratulations !!! @aliaabhatt , Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all.”