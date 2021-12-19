New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was recently spotted at her school friend Meghna Goyal's bachelorette party. Though the actress didn't post any pictures from the event, fans had a sneak peek of the intimate gathering through videos posted by Megha Goyal on her Instagram handle.

In the video, Alia along with her close friends, including Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan, were seen sitting inside a huge lawn with a massive dinner table placed in between. While the pathway leading to the dinner table was covered with red carpets, a tent-like structure was decorated with fairy lights which can be seen in the video.

In another video, The Brahmastra actor, along with her close friends, were seen grooving on Shah Rukh Khan's film Yes Boss's song 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon'. The song was being played by a guitarist at the venue.

Apart from Megha, Anushka Ranjan also took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the gathering. In one of those pictures, Alia was seen planting a kiss on her friend's cheek as they posed for the pictures.

Anushka also shared pictures from the daytime of the same venue, where the entire girl gang can be seen wearing colourful outfits as they posed for the picture. Alia wore an orange colour off-shoulder short dress.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a picture of Alia Bhatt with Meghna and another school friend, Devika Advani surfaced online, where the trio can be seen posing in a pool. Alia can be seen wearing a purple one-shoulder bikini top with matching bottoms, with her hair tied up in a bun.

On the work front, Alia recently completed the shooting of Karan Johar-directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Ranveer Singh, in New Delhi. The actress was also seen attending the trailer launch of RRR, her film with Rajamouli.

