Alia Bhatt Completes Her Look By Stealing Hubby Ranbir Kapoor's Blazer | See Pics

Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of her OTT debut with the film 'Darlings'. She is currently busy promoting her film, in which she will be seen in a different avatar. For the promotions, Alia is impressing everyone with her outfits and fashion choices. She has shared many beautiful pictures on social media as well. For her recent outfit, Alia revealed that she stole Ranbir Kapoor's blazer to complete her look.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "while the husbands away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings".

Alia wore a stunning black and white mini dress and paired it with an oversized black blazer. She opted for a smokey eye make-up look and kept her hair wavy.

Earlier, Alia wore a stunning yellow pantsuit. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "main pose karti hoon .. aap darlings ka trailer dekho". She kept her hair open and makeup look natural. She paired her outfit with a pair of white heels.

Alia also wore a beautiful yellow dress on Darlings' trailer launch. She wrote, "It’s DARLINGS day. Trailer out very very very soooooooons".

Darlings will stream on Netflix from August 5, 2022. It is produced by Alia's own production house 'Eternal Sunshine Production'. Sharing the trailer, Alia wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!"

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Darlings also stars Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma. Written and directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Production. Vishal Bharadwaj composed the songs for this dark comedy film and Gulzar penned the songs.

Talking about her first film as a producer, Alia said in a statement, "It's my first film as a producer and that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over." She further added, "I couldn't have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure."