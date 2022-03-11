New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crore worldwide. And to celebrate the success, film's fam Alia Bhatt went out to grab a burger. The actress recently took to her Instagram and posted a bunch of happy pictures, where she can be seen enjoying her meal.

Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a few pictures, where she can be seen digging into burgers and fries. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "Happy century to Gangubai and happy vegan burger + fry to Alia. Thank you for all the love. Commenting on the picture, Alia's mom Soni Razdan wrote, "And here you look like a sweet girl from Romania or something." Priyanka Chopra commented: "Congratulations and yum yum."

Take a look at Alia’s post here:

Alia's Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh also commented on the picture and wrote, "NOMNOMNOM." Fans also spammed the comment section with heart emojis. While digging in food, Alia gave a million-dollar smile for the camera.

Gangubai Kathiawadi earned Rs 10 crore on day 1 of the opening. SLB's film is the third-highest film after Sooryavanshi, 83. Gangubai Kathiawadi is the first film of Alia with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Earlier, the actress was supposed to work with SBL for Inshallah, co-starring Salman Khan. However, the project got shelved.

For the unverse, Alia is the daughter of veteran actor Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Alia started her career with KJo's Student Of The Year and later appeared in several films such as Highway, 2 States, Raazi, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, and Gully Boy, to name a few.

Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Alia will star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen