Alia Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor Her 'Home', Shows Her Infinite Love In This Monochrome Pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They were seen together on screen for the first time in Brahmastra and the audience absolutely loved their chemistry. Alia is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media and shares some of the most adorable pictures with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She recently posted a beautiful black and white picture with Ranbir Kapoor in which they are giving major couple goals. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, "Home" and added an infinity sign emoticon as well.

As soon as Alia Bhatt posted the picture, fans started spamming the comments section with heart emoticons. One person commented, "Beautiful couple".

Before Brahmastra's release, Alia posted a video of Ranbir vibing to Deva Deva song. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "the light of my life."

In April 2022, the couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony. Alia shared beautiful pictures from her wedding ceremony on Instagram. She wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Earlier, there were some rumours that Alia and Ranbir have signed a romantic-comedy film after Brahmastra. Ranbir recently opened up about these rumours in an interview with India Today. He said that he and Alia have not signed any film together other than Brahmastra Patt 2. “Alia and I have a real-life comedy going on. I don’t know if we need to do a film together,” said Ranbir Kapoor as quoted by India Today. Meanwhile, Alia said, "Ayan is so protective of me and Ranbir together that I don’t know if he will let us do anything apart from the Brahmastra films. But as Ranbir said, our life is only a rom-com so there you go.”

Ranbir and Alia were seen opposite each other in Brahmastra. The couple met on the sets of Brahmastra and got married after dating for 5 years. They recently announced their pregnancy as well.