B-town celebrities celebrated Valentine's Day by wishing their loved ones on the special occasion, but one wish that caught everybody's attention was of Ranbir Kapoor giving a shoutout to his wife-actress, Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha Kapoor during a concert in Noida. Now, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has also responded to the same as she took to her Instagram Story and shared the video. She captioned the post, "Cutest Human Ever."

Ranbir held 'TuJhoothiMainMakkaar' concert at Noida's Galgotias University on Tuesday, during which he gave a shoutout to his wife and their daughter. Singer Pritam also joined the actor during the concert.

The video that went viral on Twitter saw Ranbir saying, "I would like to wish my two loves Happy Valentine's Day- My wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha, I love you girls, Happy Valentine's Day." He then blew a flying kiss for the duo. Soon after this, fans started cheering for him, as evident from the viral video. Watch the video here:

B-town power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married after 5 years of dating. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. In June, Alia took everyone by surprise as she announced her pregnancy. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in November 2022, whom they named Raha.

Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, Alia penned a heartfelt note, which read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love love love, Alia and Ranbir."