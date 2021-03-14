Alia Bhatt has several films in her kitty including Bhramastra in which she will share the screen space with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Besides this, she will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Alia Bhatt is just like every other Desi girl who just can't resist setting the stage on fire when it comes to wedding dance performances. Well, we are not just saying this, we have proof. Recently, Alia attended her best friend Rhea Khurana's wedding in Jaipur and she was spotted grooving to Badshah and Tesher's track like no one's watching.

The videos from the pre-wedding rituals have gone viral on the internet. In the video, Alia is seen dancing on Tesher's popular song Jalebi Baby and the actress was grooving to the hook step of the song that just made our heart skip a beat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAN GIRL 💫 (@aliabhatt_fantasy)

In another video, Alia was dancing to Badshah's song Genda Phool, she was grooving with her girlfriends and everyone was seen doing well to the choreography of the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CELEBRITY ADDAA (@celebrityaddaa)

Alia was looking gorgeous as she donned a pink ruffled saree which she paired with a golden sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her look with a beautiful mang tika and her hair was styled up in wavy curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun's Sakshi (@varundvnforalways)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alia bhatt fan girl (@aliabhatt_the_elegant_queen)

Alia is set to turn a year older on March 15, and ahead of her birthday, she is missing her beau, Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, the actress posted a picture on Instagram in which she was seen holding the hand of Tamasha actor. Her caption read, "Major Missing."

Recently, actor Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus. The news of him being tested positive was confirmed by Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor on March 9. She shared an Instagram post in which she updated about her son's health.

On the work front, Alia has several films in her kitty including Bhramastra in which she will share the screen space with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Besides this, she will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is slated to release on July 30.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma