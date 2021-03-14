as Alia Bhatt is going to ring in her 28th birthday, we have brought you some 'oops' yet funny moments that will make you go ROFL. check out below

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses of B-town. Every now and then, the actress is creating a buzz on all social media platforms with her bewitching or lovey-dovey pics with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. From Student of the Year to the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia has come a long way in her career. Not many know the bubbly actress made her Bollywood debut with father Mukesh Bhatt's bankrolled film Sangharsh in 1999. Who knew that this cute little girl will grow up to be the most prolific actress in the Indian entertainment industry, giving many a tough fight.

Apart from her acting skills, the actress was also known for her 'oops' funny moments. From giving wrong answers to burping on national television, the actress has done all. Not just this, she was trolled for the same. However, she never took it to her heart and sported a charming smile when faced with such an 'oops' situation.

Now, as Alia Bhatt is going to ring in her 28th birthday, we have brought you some 'oops' yet funny moments that will make you go ROFL. Here have a look at her funny moments:

Alia is surely one of the cute actresses who manage to get away with such an oops situation by passing an innocent smile. Talking about her upcoming birthday, the actress has planned a big surprise for all her fans. On March 15, she will unveil her Sita look from her upcoming film, RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli. Well, this is surely exciting, however, there is a sad news for you all. This year the actress will not celebrate her birthday lavishly as her beau Ranbir Kapoor is COVID-19 positive. There are reports that she might celebrate after the actor tests COVID-19 negative.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv