New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's Alia's Birthday! The famous Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be celebrating her 29th Birthday on March 15th. The actress on Sunday jetted off to celebrate her bday with mum Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen. Debuted in films as a child artist in 1999's Sangharsh, and later with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, Alia has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry till now. The actress is the talk of the town these days because of her latest released Gangubai Kathiawadi.

With her exceptional acting skills and versatility, Alia is now the number one heroine in the B-Town for many. As the actress is ringing in her 29th birthday here we are with some of her most powerful movies till date.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Starting off with her latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia in the movies is playing the role of a powerful women who is also a prostitute. The storyline of the movie is based on a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s and revolves around the main character Gangubai who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s and fought for women's basic rights and education.

Raazi

The movie is based on a thriller novel Calling Sehmat. The movie sees Alia Bhatt crossing borders as a Indian under cover RAW agent to serve the nation. Directed by Meghna Gulzar the movie was released in 2018 and also stars Vicky Kaushal in pivotal role.

Highway

In this 2014 film helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Veera, a young bride-to-be, who is abducted by a local gangster, Mahabir, and his men a day prior to her wedding. Far from being terrified of her abductor, Veera discovers a new meaning to her life.

Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab released in 2014, saw Bhatt play a small, yet impactful role. Pinky is an illegal migrant who finds herself struggling to cope with the ensuing chaos surrounding a drug crisis in Punjab, India.

Dear Zindagi

Despite having SRK in the movie, Alia steals the spotlight and received much appreciation for her role. In the movie, Alia after a series of career and relationship downturns begins suffering from insomnia. After a series of career and relationship downturns, Kaira begins suffering from insomnia. She contacts Dr Jehangir Khan, a psychologist, who uses unconventional methods to treat her.

Posted By: Ashita Singh