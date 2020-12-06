Alia Bhatt shared the boomerang with the caption that read, "Enroute the shoot of RRR," check out.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Alia Bhatt has finally begun the shoot for her upcoming Telugu film RRR. The Kalank actress shared the update on her Instagram as she shared a sunkissed boomerang of herself en route Hyderabad to join the RRR team. In the boomerang, Alia was seen in a colourful jacket and nailed the absolute subtle look as she donned big ear hoops with her bunned hair.

Alia shared the boomerang with the caption that read, "Enroute the shoot of RRR."

Meanwhile, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan resumed the shoot of SS Rajamouli's RRR after two years of the announcement of the film. In the film, Alia will be seen opposite Ram and now she is all geared up for the shoot of her upcoming Telugu film project.

Earlier, Alia was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai before taking off to Hyderabad. She was seen in the same attire and was looking absolutely amazing in it.

A few days back, a report was doing rounds that Alia was set to join the sets on November 2. However, due to change in plans, Alia joined the team in December. The schedule is expected to go on in Hyderabad for a few weeks.

In an interview, Alia said that she bumped into Rajamouli at an airport and begged to him that whatever part he has, she will do it. She further said that at the time he had not cast anyone for the girl's role.

The film is produced by DVV Danayya. RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. It is reported that the film is going to be a fictional story of two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively and the film will revolve around them.

