New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the reports of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding came out, the couple has been making many headlines. However, the official announcement of the wedding has not been made by Alia and Ranbir yet. Recently, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan interacted with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh over a video call and Alia's fans congratulated her over the call. To which, the actress smiled and replied 'For what?'.

As the video started, Farah asked Alia, "Missing me?", and Alia replied, "Bohut (A lot)." Then some fans excitedly said, "Hi Alia, Congratulations!". Alia asked the fans, "For What?" Then, Farah ended the call saying, "Ok. Ok. Bye. Bye. Bye. Love you all."

For the past few days, it was being reported that Ranbir and Alia will get married on April 14. But as per the latest reports, the couple will get married on April 15. According to the reports by AajTak, Alia's half-brother, Rahul Bhatt revealed that the couple has decided to change the date of their wedding. Rahul said, "The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing".

"Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there's a lot of pressure. I give my word that there's no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon", he added.

He also clarified that the wedding would happen by April 20. Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt said that his friend Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, has requested him not to say anything about the wedding. Mahesh Bhatt told AajTak, "So how can I disregard her request". Ranbir and Alia will be seen opposite each other in Brahmastra, which will release on September 9, 2022

Posted By: Simran Srivastav