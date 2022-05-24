New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been hitting a lot of headlines these days for her upcoming projects. She was in the news for her Hollywood debut and her much-awaited film Brahmastra. Now, good news for Alia fans. The actress is all set for her OTT debut with her own production house Eternal Sunshine Production in a collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment.

Alia shared a video on her Instagram profile about the announcement of her film Darlings. Announcing the film, Alia wrote, "Hey darlings. See you soons".

Darling will release on Netflix, but the release date of the film is not announced yet. In the video, we see a person asking the star cast of Darling if the movie will release on Netflix. Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew try to avoid the question and don't answer. In the end, Alia said, "See you soons".



The official Instagram account of Netflix Indian also shared the same video. Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "IS DARLINGS COMING TO NETFLIX?? If you ask Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, you might not get an answer. #Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix @aliaabhatt @shefalishahofficial @itsvijayvarma @roshan.matthew".

Talking about Darlings, Alia said in a statement, "It's my first film as a producer and that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over." She further added, "I couldn't have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure."

In March 2021, the teaser of Darling was released and it said in the caption, "Stop scrolling, start reading!".

Darlings star Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew and it is a dark comedy film. The movie is written and directed by Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Shaikh is also the writer of the film. The music of Darlings will be composed by Vishal Bharadwaj and the songs will be penned by Gulzar. Darling is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Production.

