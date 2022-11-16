Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Daughter’s Name To Have A Rishi Kapoor Connection: Reports

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 6. The new parents were spotted for the first time after the birth of their child as they took her home last week.

Though the duo have maintained a low profile ever since, Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared a post on her Instagram with a special connection to her new ‘mama’ status. Taking to her Instagram account, Alia shared a picture of herself while holding a mug that read ‘mama’. In the caption, the ‘Brahmastra’ star wrote, “it me.”

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor have not yet revealed the name of their daughter. According to reports, the duo have zeroed down on a name and will soon reveal it to the world. Not just that, it is also being reported that the Junior Kapoor’s name will have a special connection with her late grandfather and Bollywood superstar, Rishi Kapoor.

A report in Bollywood Life stated that grandma Neetu Kapoor was emotional about knowing the name of Ranbir and Alia’s daughter and can't wait for the world to know. “Ranbir and Alia have decided to pay tribute to late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and keep their daughter's name something related to his name. Neetu Kapoor turned damn emotional to know this idea of the new parents in town and she is eagerly waiting to tell the world the name of her granddaughter.”

“Neetu Kapoor is the happiest in the family and we have even seen her speaking her heart out about her little granddaughter, she called her the cutest kid ever. Well, we can totally feel her,” the report in Bollywood Life added.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in April this year in their own house. The duo was surrounded by their family and friends and had a restricted guest list. In June, Alia announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ opposite Ranveer Singh. The movie will be released in theaters in April 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will also pair up with Rashmika Mandanna for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal.’