Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Baby Girl's FIRST Pics Go Viral On Social Media: Here’s The TRUTH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter on November 6. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of the new Kapoor on the block and making fan edits of how their daughter might look.

Recently, photoshopped pictures and videos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter went viral on social media. In the pictures, Alia Bhatt can be seen holding a baby on the hospital bed. In another post, a fake video of a woman holding her baby is being presumed to be Alia Bhatt. Take a look:

Congratulations 🥳 alia so cute baby girl ❣️❣️❣️🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/kpYSt1Qfs4 — Drx.monikachoudhary (@monikac60799851) November 7, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dated for 5 years before tying the knot in April this year. The duo’s wedding was an intimate ceremony and was attended by only close family members and friends.

In June this year, Alia Bhatt took to her social media account to announce that she and husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. On November 6, Alia gave birth to a daughter in Mumbai’s Reliance hospital.

Taking to her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her newborn child. Calling her ‘a magical girl’, the ‘Brahmastra’ star wrote, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with both Ranbir and Alia, congratulated the couple ad talked about his excitement about being a proud ‘nana’. “My heart is full of love…. Welcome to the world baby girl… you have so much love waiting for you….. I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!” wrote the filmmaker on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt is currently in the hospital with her daughter while Ranbir Kapoor is often spotted visiting the mother-daughter duo.