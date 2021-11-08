New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt unarguably are one of the 'it' couples of Bollywood. The duo have been gathering attention ever since they revealed that they are dating each other. But now seems like fans are not satisfied just with their relationship status and now they want the couple to tie the knot as soon as possible. However, as per reports Ranbir and Alia did have plans to 'settle down' last year but their rumoured wedding got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, Ranbir's father veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away which pushed the celeb couple's marriage plans further. But later if reports are to be believed, both Ranbir and Alia were set to get hitched in 2021. However, once again their alleged marriage dates got pushed further. Yes, according to sources their wedding has been postponed to April next year due to their scheduled work commitments.

Well, that's slightly disappointing news for fans. But we are sure whenever their wedding is going to take place, it is going to be one of the speculated affairs of Bollywood of the year.

Meanwhile, the duo continue to make public appearances in their usual self. Alia was snapped at the airport in an all-white salwar Kameez while Ranbir was snapped at a doctor's clinic.

Take a look at the video and pics of their latest public appearance here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia and Ranbir both have quite a few films in their kitty. The actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Animal opposite Parineeti Chopra, Yash Raj banner's Shamshera and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal