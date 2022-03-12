New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating, their fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to tie the knot. Several rumours of the couple's wedding is been doing rounds on the internet for a long time. However, the couple doesn’t seem to have fixed the date. Earlier as per media reports, Ranbir and Alia were supposed to get married this year in April. However, the date was later changed to December 2022. Now, as per the latest media reports, the couple is expected to get married in October this year.

According to a source quoted by ETimes, “One really does not know why the dates are going back and forth when it comes to Alia and Ranbir getting married. As for the renovation of Krishna Raj in Mumbai’s Pali Hill - their abode - it is far from ready; it might take at least 18 months more from today for it to be ready in all respects for one to move in and settle down."

Back in the month of February, ETimes reported, “Those in the know believe that Ranbir-Alia will choose to marry in Ranthambore, Rajasthan because that’s where the two have vacationed the most, and it’s a favourite destination for both."

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif, who is Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend also opted for Ranthambore as her wedding destination. Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal at Six Senses resort Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

One of the reasons due to which Ranbir and Alia are delaying their wedding is reportedly because of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The makers along with both the stars Ranbir and Alia want the film to first hit the big screen, and later they will exchange their wedding vows. According to the latest updates, the film is scheduled to hit theaters in September 2022.

This is going to be the first time Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The film also has megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Meanwhile, currently, Alia is being lauded for her iconic role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen