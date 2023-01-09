Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Showcase Their PDA As They Attend Football Team Mumbai FC's Match Together | Watch

New parents in town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted walking hand-in-hand on Sunday night as the duo attended Mumbai Football Club’s Indian Super League clash against Kerala Blasters.

Ranbir Kapoor, who co-owns the team Mumbai City FC, was accompanied by Alia Bhatt on Sunday as the couple sat down hand-in-hand and enjoyed the match. Several pictures and videos from the clash went viral on social media on Sunday, where the duo can be seen enjoying their time off parenting duties together.

While Alia Bhatt was dressed in an all-black attire, Ranbir Kapoor donned his team’s jacket to the match. Take a look at some pictures and videos here:

The match saw a win secured by Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai FC against Kerala Blasters. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt were later spotted coming to the grounds and congratulating the players.

Alia Bhatt is currently on a break from work after welcoming her and Ranbir Kapoor’s first child together, a daughter in November 2022. The duo got married in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha on November 6, 2022.

Taking to her social media account, Alia Bhatt announced the name of her daughter in a special way. The ‘Darlings’ star revealed the meaning behind her daughter ‘Raha’ name alongside a picture of her, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha and a jersey of Barcelona FC.

“The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️ Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun,” the actor’s Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Animal’. The film has been helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri.