Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Set To Clash With ‘Heart of Stone’ and ‘Animal’ On THIS Date

Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' vs Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone' (Image Credits:@sagharsalman1/Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone' alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The makers of the film recently released another teaser of the film, announcing the premiere date, clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's action-thriller 'Animal' on August 11.

Alia Bhatt had shot for the film in the initial days of her pregnancy, and later on, indulged herself in the promotions of 'Brahmastra.' As fans were elated to hear this news, on the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Animal' is also releasing on the same date.

Recently, Alia Bhatt also shared a video on her social media where she released a glimpse of 'Heart of Stone' taken from Netflix's original page. She shared the video, and wrote, "HEART OF STONE, August 11, 2023, Only on Netflix."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga)

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' will also be released on the same date. The film will be released in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

Talking about 'Heart Of Stone', the film is helmed by Tom Harper and is written by Allison Schroeder and Rucka. The lead of the film, Gal Gadot, is the center of attraction in the film, where she acts for a powerful global peace-keeping organization.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

The film is said to be on par with the action franchises like Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible' and Matt Damon's 'Bourne' series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga)

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' revolves around a father-son story directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. The film also casts Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol in prominent roles.