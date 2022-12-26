Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Christmas 2022 With Their ‘Best People In The World’ | See Pics

Bollywood celebrated the festival of Christmas 2022 with full fervor and joy on Sunday. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marked their first Christmas celebrations as husband and wife after tying the knot this year in April.

Taking to her social media account, Alia Bhatt posted pictures from her and Ranbir Kapoor’s family Christmas celebrations. Taking to her Instagram account, the ‘Darlings’ star wished everyone on the merry occasion.

“it’s the best time of year .. with the best people the world ♥️♥️♥️♥️ merry merry always from my family to yours,” wrote Alia Bhatt in the caption of her Instagram post. The actor posted several pictures from her Kapoor family get together along with the caption.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s family Christmas 2022 celebrations:

In the pictures, Alia Bhatt can be seen donning a beautiful red dress while accessorizing her outfit with a red Christmas special hairband. Ranbir Kapoor flaunted his rugged look while planting a kiss on his wife’s cheeks.

Also in attendance at the Kapoor’s yearly brunch were Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu, sister Karisma Kapoor. Karisma’s parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor also attended the yearly brunch.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a private ceremony in April this year. The duo dated for nearly 5 years before tying the knot. In June 2021, the ‘Brahamastra’ couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

On November 6, Alia Bhatt gave birth to their first child, a girl. The couple named their daughter Raha and announced the same with a special Instagram post.

“The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️ Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun,” read Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post.