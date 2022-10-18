'Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif Did It First': Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber’s Pics Spark A Meme Fest Amongst Bollywood Fans | See Viral Tweets

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber set the internet on fire as they posed together for a recently held event in Los Angeles. The duo’s catch up marked the first time Selena and Hailey posed together since the supermodel married Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber four years ago.

Selena and Hailey’s warm appearance came weeks after Hailey’s recent appearance on a podcast, where the model said that she and Selena have no bad blood between them.

The duo’s coming together made social media go bezerk. Bollywood lovers couldn’t keep calm and flooded Twitter with memes based on Bollywood exes reuniting at events.

Take a look at some of the top tweets on the social media platform:

“happy for y'all but this was my Hailey and Selena,” read a tweet with a picture of Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. For the unversed, there were several media reports in the past about a rumored affair between Jaya Bachchan’s husband, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha back in the 90’s.

While posting a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor meeting his exes Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone at an award ceremony, a user wrote, “what hailey and selena are you guys harping about when this exists.”

In another tweet, a user posted a picture of Nagarjuna’s wife Amala Akinneni along with Tabu. “Hailey and Selena of Tollywood,” read the caption of the post.

Deepika Padukone, who used to date Ranbir Kapoor in the 00’s, is now happily married to Ranveer Singh. The three of them have been on cordial terms since a very long time and have also been spotted spending time together. In a tweet, a user posted a picture of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, “Selena and Hailey spotted.”

For the unversed, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on and off for nearly eight years. However, shortly after reconciling for the last time in 2017, the power couple called it quits by March of the following year, around the same time Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey, whom he married in 2018.