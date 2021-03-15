Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of allegedly harassing her in the #MeToo 2018 movement. Later, Ali Zafar filed a criminal defamation charge against her

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pakistani singer Meesha Shaafi's lawyer on Monday trashed the media reports that were doing rounds on the internet. Several media reports claimed that the Pakistani singer is facing three years of jail for falsely accusing singer-actor Ali Zafar of sexual misconduct.

Now trashing the media reports, Asad Jamal, Meesha's lawyer wrote on Twitter, "This is with ref to the fake news claiming that my client Meesha Shafi has been sentenced to 3 yrs imprisonment. No such verdict has been passed by the trial court in the frivolous criminal defamation case instituted by Ali Zafar against several women. Read the complete statement below"

Read the statement here:

This is with ref to the fake news claiming that my client Meesha Shafi has been sentenced to 3 yrs imprisonment.

No such verdict has been passed by trial court in the frivolous criminal defamation case instituted by Ali Zafar against several women.

Read complete statement below pic.twitter.com/49vRSXtvFe — Asad Jamal (@LegalPolitical) March 15, 2021

Three years ago, Meesha accused Ali of harassing her in the #MeToo 2018 movement. Later, Ali Zafar filed a criminal defamation charge against her.

Meesha also released a statement in 2018 that read, "Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore."

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

Her statement further read, "I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar."

Se further said, "This happened to me even though I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children."

As soon as she shared the statement on social media, Ali Zafar also released a statement in response to her. His statemnet read, "I categorically deny all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi. I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here, contesting personal vendettas on social media and in turn disrespecting the movement, my family, the industry and my fans."

Talking about Meesha Shafi, she is in Canada and she is attending all the court proceedings through video conference.

On the other hand, actor Ali Zafar is famous for his roles in Bollywood films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Kill Dill, among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma