Ali Fazal Has A Fan Moment With Tom Cruise At Oscars 2023 Luncheon, Calls Him ‘The Kindest Soul In The Room’ | See Pics

It was a fanboy moment for Ali Fazal at the Academy Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles on Monday. The actor, who is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences met Global superstar Tom Cruise and took to his social media account to share pictures with him.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ali Fazal penned a note describing Tom Cruise as the ‘kindest soul in the room’. “Surreal moments from the ACADEMY LUNCHEON TODAY!!! With the real OG , @tomcruise who was the kindest soul in a rooom filled with talent today. Left me with advice i will cherish a lifetime,” read the caption of Ali Fazal’s post.

In the second picture, Ali Fazal shared picture of Tom Cruise along with filmmakers Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen. “2nd picture is OUR PROUDEST MOMENT - the TWO FROM INDIA with him - THE CHAMPIONS OF THE DAY/yr - #AllThatBreathes and #theelephantwhisperers🐘 @shaunak_sen & @guneetmonga killing it.”

“3- 3rd pic is shaunak in SERIOUS discussion with Mr Cruise. 🧐 More Later . . . Ali Fazal wearing @gucci,” Ali Fazal’s post concluded.

Notably, Guneet Monga’s film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has been nominated in the ‘Documentary Short Film Category’ at the Oscars 2023. The film will be competing alongside ‘Haul Out,’ ‘How Do You Measure A Year?’ ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect,’ and ‘Stranger At The Gate’.

Talking about her film’s nomination at Oscars 2023, Guneet Monga said in a press release, “I feel so honoured to see The Elephant Whisperers reach the global stage with the 95th Oscar nominations as a producer and a filmmaker from India. It’s incredible to see how far our short documentary from a quaint town of Ooty has come.”

“Truly a testimony of the wonders that support from incredible platforms like Netflix can do. This is your soul and your story Kartiki Gonsalves, thank you for choosing us! We are over the moon that this year there are three nominations from India across categories at the Academy Awards and are being loved and watched around the world,” the filmmaker said.

Shaunak Sen’s directorial film ‘All that Breathes’ also made it to the final nominations list at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards. The Academy awards are going to be held on March 13.