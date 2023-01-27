Ali Fazal Finally Breaks Silence On Not Being A Part Of 'Fukrey 3', Gives THIS Reason

The Fukrey franchise has found a huge following over the years and is especially popular amongst youngsters. The makers have finally announced Fukrey 3 and the audience couldn't be more excited. However, fans noticed that Ali Fazal is not in the posters and they wondered if Ali will be seen in Fukrey 3 or not.

Ali confirmed that he won't be a part of Fukrey 3 in an official statement and revealed the reason to be date issues with his web series Mirzapur.

He said, “So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi (Everyone is asking me about Zafar not being in Fukrey, sorry my friends, this time he won't, at times Zafar has to become Guddu and these two universes at times overlap)."

"Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji!” Ali further added.

Talking about his conflicting schedules, Ali said, “I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn’t allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys,”

Sharing the first look of Fukrey 3, Richa Chadha wrote, "Finally !!!Iss baar hoga ch u amatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September, 2023. Clicked by the amazing @abheetgidwani."

The star cast of Fukrey also made a cameo role in Phone Bhoot, which confirmed the third instalment of the film.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 stars Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.