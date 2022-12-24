'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' Actress Tunisha Sharma Dies By Suicide: Report; Details Inside

Actress Tunisha Sharma who is touted as one of the biggest names in the Television industry passed away. According to several media reports, the actress died by suicide by hanging herself in her makeup room.

It is pertinent to note that the 20-year-old actress started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

The actress was last seen in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in which she portrayed the role of Shehzaadi Mariam. She also played pivotal roles in films like Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, Fitoor and Dabangg 3. Tunisha portrayed young Katrina Kaif in Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor, while in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, she played Vidya Balan's daughter.

Tunisha, who was an avid social media user, has over 1 million followers on Instagram. The actress also featured in music videos like Sardari (Chapter 1), Pyaar Ho Jaayega, Nainon Ka Ye Rona Jaaye Na, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, Heeriye, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, and Paani Na Samajh.