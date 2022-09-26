Ali Abbas Zafar, Wife Alicia Welcome Baby Girl; Katrina Kaif, Other Celebs Pour Congratulatory Messages

FILMMAKER Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia welcomed their first child together and announced this good news on social media on Sunday. They are blessed with a baby girl and celebs poured their congratulatory messages for the couple. Ali and Alicia have been married for two years.

Announcing the news, Ali wrote, "Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders - colour & Race, we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married. Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with the most beautiful gift of our life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar)

He added, "She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy - Alija Zehra Zafar. Ali Alicia Alija."

Ali's friends and Bollywood celebrities congratulated the couple on their new journey. Sunil Grover wrote, "Bestttt!! Wah Sir wah!! Mubarak Ho !! Welcome Alija!" Tiger Shroff commented, "Mubarak ho guru ji." Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations to you both!" Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma also congratulated the couple.

Ali Abbas Zafar and Alicia tied the knot in January 2021 in an intimate ceremony. On their first wedding anniversary, Ali shared some beautiful pictures with his wife. He wrote, "One year of living in a dream , happiness, silly smiles and feeling alive in every moment, thank you Almighty for Alicia zafar #1stanniversary."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar)

Welcoming Alicia to the family, Ali wrote, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar)

On the work front, Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial 'Jogi' was released on Netflix. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. He will direct Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead role. He is also working on a film with Shahid Kapoor.