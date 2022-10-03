Alfaaz Attacked In Mohali, Yo Yo Honey Singh Says 'Still Serious, In ICU'; One Arrested

PUNJABI singer Amanjot Singh Panwar, known by his stage name Alfaaz, was on Saturday rushed to a hospital in Mohali after being allegedly rammed by a vehicle at a local Dhaba. However, fellow Punjabi singer and his close friend Yo Yo Honey Singh on Monday informed that Alfaaz's condition is still serious and is in ICU. He also said that the culprits who rammed the vehicle into him have been apprehended.

Informing about his health condition, Yo Yo Honey Singh took to Instagram and wrote, "Just came to see @itsaslialfaaz at the hospital. He is still serious n in ICU. Plz pray for him".

Honey Singh on Sunday night shared a post on Alfaaz's health condition and said that he is out of danger. "Special thanx to Mohali police who caught the culprits who hit alfaaz with a tempo traveller on the road lastnite @itsaslialfaaz is now out of danger too."

Honey Singh's second post for Alfaaz after he shared a picture of the 'Haye Mera Dil' singer from the hospital which he captioned, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, Whoever planned this Mo*********er I won't let u go !! Take my words !! Everyone pls pray for him." He later deleted his post from his account.

Reportedly, the 'Yaar Bathere' singer who was leaving the Pal Dhaba in the company of three of his friends was caught in an argument one Vicky, a former employee at the eatery was having with the owner.

Vicky reportedly requested Alfaaz to mediate and get the Dhaba owner to settle his dues. When the singer refused to intervene Vicky attempted to run away with the owner's tempo and hit the singer while reversing the vehicle.

The singer suffered several injuries on his head, arms and legs and was rushed to the hospital by his friends. Vicky, the suspect managed to escape from the location but was later arrested by the Mohali Police. Police later registered a case against the culprit at the Sohna Police station.

Alfaaz, a Punjabi singer, is known for his super hit songs like 'Putt Jatt Da', 'Rickshaw', 'Gaddi' and many more. The singer has collaborated with Yo Yo Honey Singh for chartbuster tracks like 'Haye Mera Dil', 'Bebo', 'Birthday Bash' and 'Yaar Bathere'.