Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele Quits The Brand; Here's Why

FAMOUS Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele stepped down as Gucci's Creative Director after 7 years. The news was confirmed by the Kering on Wednesday. "I am grateful to Alessandro for bringing so much of himself in this adventure," said Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering in a statement, according to India Today. Pinault further described Michele's tenure as "an outstanding moment," over the years.

Announcing the same on his Instagram handle, Michele stated that there are times when paths part ways because of different perspective people have. Calling his journey as Gucci's Creative Director "extraordinary," Alessandro went on to state, "Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion. During this long period Gucci has been my home, my adopted family."

"To this extended family, to all the individuals, who have looked after and supported it, I send my most sincere thanks, my biggest and most heartfelt embrace. Together with them I have wished, dreamed, imagined. Without them, none of what I have built would have been possible," he concluded.

Alessandro Michele is popular for his maximalist designs, significantly resurrected Gucci's popularity with a Geek-Chic look. From January 2015 until his resignation in November 2022, he was in charge of all of Gucci's collections and the company's overall brand image.

Alessandro Michele's achievements

In 2015, the designer won International Fashion Designer Of The Year Award at the British Council Fashion Awards. He was also accolated with Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in 2016, while in the same year, he also received International Accessories Designer of the Year Award at the British Council Fashion Awards and GQ Men Of The Year Award for best designer. Alessandro was listed in Hypebeast's HB100 in 2017 and he was also included in the list of 100 Most Influential People in the same year.