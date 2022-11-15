ALCHEMY Of Souls has become one of the most successful Korean dramas of 2022 and the audience is eagerly waiting for its second part. Recently, the broadcast channel TVN and Netflix announced that the show will return for the second season and the star cast has already wrapped up shooting for the show. TVN and Netflix are currently teasing the fans with new promos and posters, without revealing much about the plot.

Alchemy Of Souls Part 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Fantasy Drama

Alchemy Of Souls Part 2 will premiere on TVN and Netflix on December 10, 2022. Part 2 will have 10 episodes and the new episodes will reportedly release on Saturday and Sunday weekly.

ALCHEMY OF SOULS 2 IS COMING FINALLY!!!pic.twitter.com/DhPGMKIICf — kath (@kdramatreats) November 9, 2022

The official synopsis reads, "Set in a fictional country called Daeho that does not exist in history or on maps, the series is about the love and growth of young mages as they overcome their twisted fates due to a forbidden magic spell known as the "alchemy of souls", which allows souls to switch bodies."

The show stars Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, Go Yoon-jung, and Hwang Min-hyun in the lead roles. Alchemy Of Souls revolves around a warrior named Nak-su whose soul gets trapped inside Mu-Deok, who has a weak body.

Apart from Alchemy Of Souls, Netflix Korea has announced numerous shows as well. This includes Single's Inferno Season 2, DP season 2, Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area Season 2, Behind Every Star, Korean No. 1, 20th Century Girl, Somebody, Reborn Rich, The Fabulous, etc.

The Korean shows on Netflix have been very popular lately. Squid Game took Korean cinema to new heights and also won 4 awards at the Emmy 2022. The show has been renewed for the second season. All Of Us Are Dead also became really popular and is still trending on Netflix. The show will return with a second season.