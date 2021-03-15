On the work front, Alaya F marked her debut with the film Jawaani Jaanmeman in which she shared the screen space with Tabu and Saif Ali Khan.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alaya F is turning up the heat in her latest picture on Instagram. The actress shared a bikini photo on the picture-sharing platform and with that, she is making sure to turn the heads. In the picture, she was not facing the camera, but her back was seen. It looks like she shared the throwback picture and was welcoming the summer in just the right way.

She shared the picture with the caption that read, "Today is one of those days when I just reaaaallly want to jump into a pool" In the photo, she was donning a brown bikini and her tattoo was visible in the picture. From the picture, it looks she got feathers inked on her back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Well, isn't she giving summer body goals in this picture?

As soon as she shared the picture on social media, fans went gaga over it. One of the users wrote, "If that’s not an option, jump right in my arms."

Another user wrote, "Big fan of you."

Yet another wrote, "You are beautiful.. so amazing."

Recently, she uploaded a picture in which she was donning a Ritu Kumar label dress, and that photo went viral. She was looking gorgeous as ever in the black and brown boho print maxi dress. She paired the outfit with beige heels and that was acing up her style game. As soon as she shared the picture, it had garnered 59,642 likes, at the time of writing this article.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

On the work front, Alaya F marked her debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman in which she shared the screen space with Tabu and Saif Ali Khan. The film was released in the year 2020 and was directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma