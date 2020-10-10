Akshay Kumar is playing the role of a transgender ghost in 'Laxmmi Bomb'. The film will be released on Disney+Hotstar on November 9.

New Delhi | Jagran English News: The official trailer of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's 'Laxmmi Bomb' was released on Friday. Akshay Kumar is playing the role of a transgender ghost in 'Laxmmi Bomb' and Bollywood celebs have praised the trailer and Akshay's looks in it. Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan among several other celebs lauded Akshay for the unique blend of horror drama. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, 'Laxmmi Bomb' will be released on Disney+Hotstar on November 9.

"What a kickass trailer, Akshay! Congratulations to the team for this cracker of a trailer," Karan Johar wrote on Twitter. "You have killed it and how! I'm actually disappointed I'm not gonna watch it in theatres," said Taapsee, who worked with Akshay in 'Mission Mangal'.

"This one's a firecracker," wrote Vaani Kapoor, who will be Akshay Kumar's co-star in Bell Bottom. Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay's co-star in Housefull, said that his "Diwali is booked with popcorn" to watch the 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Akshay replied to all of them and thanked them for showing love to the trailer.

Check out the reactions

It’s a full power day...from Laxmmi to Durga. Thank you and all the best 🤗 https://t.co/ehS1ZhyR0q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

You the brother ♥️ Thank you so much, hope you enjoy it 🤗 https://t.co/aQvgzTa1tH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Thank you so much Karan 🙏🏻 https://t.co/ubsrbjifvK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Thank you Farhan on behalf of the entire team 🤗 https://t.co/vzRFcOhcde — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Thank you Vaani :) https://t.co/Kx1KUbqWV1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

The 3 minute-40 second long trailer is all about fear and fun dialogues. The film has some of the most hilarious dialogues that will make laugh like anything. In one of the scenes, Akshay says "Mai is area ki Queen hu, Live Life, Queen size!".

Check out the trailer here

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma