New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Akshaye Khanna is known to be one of the underrated stars in the tinsel town. With films like Border, Dil Chahta Hai, the actor surely carved a niche for himself but even saw a major setback in his film career. But, did you know that the actor once in an interview with Simy Grewal revealed that the reason behind his prolific acting was that he tries to make a shot look as natural as possible.

Akshaye Khanna is going to turn 46 on March 28, and ahead of his birthday, we are set to take you down the memory lane of Humraaz actor's journey in Bollywood and how his parents reacted when he first broke the news of becoming an actor:

Akshaye Khanna in an interview with Simi Grewal said he always knew that he wanted to become an actor. The actor was 19 years old when he broke the news to his parents Vinod Khanna and Geetanjali Taleyar Khanna.

In the interview, he revealed that his mother was shocked to know about it, on the other hand, his father was not surprised. Well. Simy Grewal also revealed that Akshaye Khanna's mother was very agitated when she got to know that her son wanted to become an actor.

Simy said, "Geetanjali was agitated and was also worried that he would start the cycle all over again." Adding further to it, she said, Akshaye's mother told her that a voice inside her said, "let him go, and today she has no regret and she is very proud of his son," Simy said in the interview.

Talking about Akshaye's career in films, he made his debut in Bollywood in 1997 with the film Himalay Putra. After that, he did back to back hit films like Aa Ab Laut Chalein, Taal, Border, Humraaz, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshaye was last seen in the film, The Accidental Prime Minister and Section 375. He was well acclaimed for his powerful roles in the film.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma