New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Lara Dutta has worked with many actors throughout her career. From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, the actress has shared the screen space with many Bollywood actors. Recently, during an interview, Lara opened up about the habits of her co-actors which haven't changed over the years.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress was promoting her newly released web show, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, in which she plays a princess. In between the interview, Lara was asked to share the habits of her co-stars which are still the same.

Lara started with Salman Khan. Both the actors have worked together in the film No Entry, which was released in 2005.

“He still calls post-midnight, Salman tabhi udhta hai, uske phone calls tabhi aate hain (Salman wakes up at midnight, his phone calls come post-midnight)," Lara was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama

While talking about Akshay Kumar, Lara gave a sad expression and said, “He still wakes up before anybody else ever wakes up in their life.” The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay in the film Andaar, which was released in 2003. Recently, both the actors shared the screen space in BelllBottom in 2021.

The actress then talked about Sanjay Dutt, she said, “He is still very shy whenever he meets you, very reserved.” The two have worked in 2006 film Zinda.

On Lara's work front, her last big-screen release was BellBottom in 2021, in which she essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress was also seen in web series such as Hiccups and Hookups and Hundred. Recently, Lara's other web series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' is being streamed on OTT platform Zee 5. In the series, Lara plays the role of eccentric king (Naseeruddin Shah) four daughters, along with Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen