Akshay Kumar-Starrer Samrat Prithviraj Hits OTT

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ reached the OTT platform Amazon Prime. The movie premiered on the platform on July 1, 2022. Originally, the film hit the big screens on June 3, 2022. People who enjoy using Amazon prime can watch the film online. The movie is available in three different languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World 2017 pageant. The movie is a historical drama and is the face of fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan against Muhammad of Ghor.

Samrat Prithviraj on OTT: Release Date and where to watch :

The music in the film is given by the legendary trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and the movie is an entertaining saga of one of the greatest kings. The movie depicts the fearless warriors of Indian history.

However, the movie which was made on the budget of Rs 200 was unable to cross even Rs. 100 at the box office in India.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar.

About the film Samrat Prithviraj

The film is a biopic on Samrat Prithviraj and is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem by 12th-century poet Chand Bardai. The poem depicts the life of the mighty king and his fearless fight with the Mughals.

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar portrayed the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan's wife. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar played the titular hero of Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chahamana dynasty in the historical drama.

As per media report the life time earning of the film was recorded at around 67 crore.