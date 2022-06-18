New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Ram Setu has been surrounded by several rumours regarding its release. Several media reports claimed that the film will be released on the OTT platform due to the lacklustre performance of Akshay’s recent films Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey. However, bursting the rumours, the producer of the film Vikram Malhotra said that the film will be released on the big screens.

Apart from the producer, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter and wrote, “Ram Setu: in cinemas, *not* OTT... #RamSetu - starring #AkshayKumar - will release in *cinemas*, not on any digital platform, as speculated on social media... ‘#RamSetu will celebrate #Diwali 2022 in theatres, as committed,’ producer #VikramMalhotra sets the record straight.”

The movie is said to be about an archaeologist investigating mystery. The film is based on the miraculous bridge between India and Sri Lanka mentioned in the Ramayana. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

Akshay Kumar's last two releases including Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj did not do well on the big screens. While Samrat Prithviraj earned Rs 66 crore so far, Bachchhan Paandey's total earning stood at only Rs 49 crores.

Some media reports claimed due to the disappointing results of Akshay's recent film, producers of the Ram Setu were wary of releasing the film in theatres.

Also, another thing that is confusing Akshay's fans is the fact that Ram Setu is being jointly produced by Amazon Prime Video. Back in May, the streaming company unveiled the poster of the film at its mega event, Prime Video Presents.

However, sources close to the movie have stated that the film is Amazon Studios’ first theatrical release in India and will only hit the OTT platforms after it has completed the theatrical run.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen