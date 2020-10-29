The makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb have changed the title of the movie. The new title of the film is 'Laxmii'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Days after releasing the trailer, the makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb have decided to change the title of their upcoming film. The announcement was made by film critic Taran Adarsh who said that the new title of the movie is 'Laxmii'.

"NEW DEVELOPMENT... #LaxmmiBomb title changed... New title: #Laxmii... Premieres 9 Nov 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstarVIP... Stars #AkshayKumar and #KiaraAdvani," Adarsh said in a tweet.

This comes days after the makers of the film reportedly served with a legal notice from Karni Sena. In their notice, the Karni Sena claimed that the title of the movie is "derogatory and offensive" to Goddess Laxmi and was sending "wrong message" to the society towards the "ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion".

Laxmmi Bomb or Laxmii, which has been directed by Raghava Lawrence, will release on Disney+Hotstar on November 9, 2020. It is the Hindi remark of Tamil blockbuster "Muni 2: Kanchana". The film stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Apart from them, the film also stars Ayesha Raza Mishra, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manu Rishi, Babu Antony, Mir Sarwar, Rajesh Sharma and Muskaan Khubchandani.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma